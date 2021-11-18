Gabriel Jesus Picks Best Right-Footed Players in Man City Squad

Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus has revealed who he thinks is the best right-footed player in the first-team squad in a new interview.

The 24-year-old has been a surprise star for Manchester City so far this season, with a positional change helping him get more minutes and starts under his belt.

The Brazil international has made the right wing his own with seven goal contributions in nine Premier League games so far, keeping top scorer Riyad Mahrez out of the side in most league matches.

It's one of the best spells that the forward has enjoyed since leaving Palmeiras to join Pep Guardiola's squad in 2017, with most of his games over the last five years coming as a central striker.

Jesus was recently asked to name who he believes possesses the best right foot in the City squad, which includes the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Ferran Torres and Joao Cancelo.

A right-footer himself, Jesus made his appearance on Ultimate Footballer - a series on the club's official YouTube channel which lets City players create an imaginary hybrid player made up of the best parts of their teammates.

Interestingly, the attacker opted to split the vote between two right-footed players. “I’m going to pick two," said Jesus, "(Ilkay) Gundogan and Jack (Grealish), one a little bit different from the other, but both with very good quality with the ball.”

Neither name will surprise City fans, as Gundogan has scored 25 goals for the SKy Blues with his right foot, while Grealish was best known for his ability to cut onto his right and deliver a killer cross or shot at Aston Villa before moving to City in the summer.

Manchester City have a plethora of right-footed stars, but in the Ultimate Footballer video, Jesus was only allowed to use each City player once, which is why the likes of Joao Cancelo, Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne were out of the running.

