Pictured: Erling Haaland Returns to Borussia Dortmund Training After Completing Manchester City Transfer

Erling Haaland has been photographed returning to Borussia Dortmund training, the day after he completed his Manchester City medical at a hospital in Belgium on Monday.

Manchester City fans can now officially label Erling Haaland as their one of their own, after it was confirmed by both clubs that the Norwegian striker would be making the move to the Premier League in July.

Haaland is making the move to Pep Guardiola's side after Manchester City agreed personal terms with the player and his representatives in recent weeks, and triggered the striker's £51.2 million / €60 million release clause in his Borussia Dortmund contract.

A statement on Manchester City's official website released on Tuesday afternoon read, "Manchester City can confirm we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022."

The statement continued, "The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player."

IMAGO / Kirchner-Media Following the official announcements from both clubs, Erling Haaland returned to Borussia Dortmund training on Tuesday, to prepare for what is expected to be his final game in Black and Yellow this weekend. IMAGO / Kirchner-Media The 21 year-old appeared to be in high-spirits as he was greeted by his Borussia Dortmund teammates, and at one stage appeared to be applauded by his fellow colleagues in what could be a farewell speech. IMAGO / Kirchner-Media Haaland is expected to take time out to say a proper and fitting farewell to Borussia Dortmund fans this weekend, as they take on Hertha Berlin in their final game of the 2021/2022 Bundesliga season - at the Signal Iduna Park. IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

Following the final aspects of the season with his current club, Erling Haaland is then expected to join Manchester City for their pre-season tour of the United States, where Pep Guardiola's side currently have two fixtures scheduled.

Manchester City will prepare for the 2022/2023 season with a clash against Mexican side Club America, before taking on Bayern Munich - a club that Erling Haaland will of course know all too well given his successful time in the Bundesliga.

Haaland could also be joined by fellow Manchester City recruit Julian Alvarez - who is widely understood to be making the switch from Argentine giants River Plate to Pep Guardiola's squad this summer, following an additional payment to the South American side.

