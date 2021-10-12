    • October 12, 2021
    "Pictures of Him On His Wall", "He Knows Ball!" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Chelsea Star's Comments On Phil Foden

    Plenty of Manchester City fans have reacted to comments made by Chelsea's Mason Mount about Phil Foden.
    Mason Mount and Phil Foden have had similar career paths.

    Both playing for their boyhood clubs throughout their academy years, they slowly climbed the ranks and are now highly recognised as some of the most exciting midfield talents in the world.

    In fact, the pair were part of the final 30 that were nominated for 2021's France Football Ballon d'Or award. 

    As well as both helping their country reach a first-ever European Final, they have both won major honours with their club - Mount has won a Champions League and Foden has won three Premier League titles.

    READ MORE: The EIGHT Man City players nominated for Ballon d'Or awards

    READ MORE: Ferran Torres responds to Barcelona transfer links

    Speaking to the Guardian, the Chelsea star has been discussing working with Foden in the England set-up and has offered some high praise about the 21-year-old's flourishing ability.

    “I know what Phil is about. I’ve played vs him many times," Mount told reporters.

    "The passes he sees, the passes he picks out, the way he moves with the ball - a top, top, top player. To do it on the big stage, like he’s done many times, it’s special.”

    These comments have delighted social media users over on City Xtra's Twitter page, with some noting their elite link-up, but others poking some lighthearted fun at the Chelsea supporters.

    READ MORE: Man City's stance on a possible January transfer for Raheem Sterling

    READ MORE: Bundesliga left-back reveals reasons for rejecting Man City

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

