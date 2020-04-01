Planning application submitted for new stadium on existing Etihad Stadium land

A planning application to build a 23,500 capacity sports arena next to the Etihad Stadium has been formally submitted, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The company in charge of the build, Oak View Group, claim the arena could be worth around half a billion pounds to Manchester's economy over a twenty year period.

This adds to the endless amounts of work the City Football Group continue to do to benefit the local community. Initiatives including 'City in the Community' have not also benefitted local residents, but have created jobs for the people of Manchester.

The indoor arena will cost around £350 million to build; becoming the largest privately-funded facility in Britain.

As well as music shows and award ceremonies, the facility is capable of hosting sports such as basketball and ice hockey.

