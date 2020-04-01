City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Planning application submitted for new stadium on existing Etihad Stadium land

harryasiddall

A planning application to build a 23,500 capacity sports arena next to the Etihad Stadium has been formally submitted, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The company in charge of the build, Oak View Group, claim the arena could be worth around half a billion pounds to Manchester's economy over a twenty year period. 

EUhC_fYWoAA0RuD
Images via @ManCityMEN

This adds to the endless amounts of work the City Football Group continue to do to benefit the local community. Initiatives including 'City in the Community' have not also benefitted local residents, but have created jobs for the people of Manchester. 

The indoor arena will cost around £350 million to build; becoming the largest privately-funded facility in Britain. 

EUhDAF_WAAADS4M
Images via @ManCityMEN

As well as music shows and award ceremonies, the facility is capable of hosting sports such as basketball and ice hockey. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Leroy Sane 'having doubts' about leaving Man City - potential suitor 'uncertain' about player's mentality

Both Bayern Munich and Leroy Sane are having respective doubts surrounding a potential move from Manchester City this summer for various reasons, according to Kicker.

Harry Winters

RB Leipzig keen on keeping Man City loanee in the summer transfer window

RB Leipzig took both Angeliño and Patrik Schick on loan in January this season, and are keen to keep them both long-term. However, there is a financial difficulty making is possible to only keep one.

Shruti Sadbhav

Tottenham star viewed as possible 'candidate' by Man City - Man United also interested

Following Harry Kane’s bold statement regarding his future with Tottenham Hotspur, the reports about Manchester City and Manchester United targeting the forward have intensified.

Shruti Sadbhav

Pep Guardiola 'baffled' by rumours linking Man United star to Man City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was left 'baffled' by rumours linking now Manchester United player, Bruno Fernandes, to the Etihad Stadium.

Harry Winters

Man City fined by UEFA for 'kit infringements'

Manchester City have been fined €3,000 for a 'kit infringement' before their Round of 16 clash against Real Madrid.

Harry Winters

Lionel Messi names Man City starlet among his 15 rising players in European football

Lionel Messi has named Manchester City youngster Phil Foden among his 15 rising players in European football, in an interview with Jornal O Globo.

Freddie Pye

Arsenal and Tottenham 'set to battle' for Manchester City centre-back

Tottenham and Arsenal are looking to secure the signature of England international John Stones in the next transfer window.

richarddugdale

Manchester City join Chelsea in keeping tabs on Ajax and Argentina star

Ajax full-back Nicolás Tagliafico has been the subject of interest from Manchester City, as well as Chelsea, reports journalist Lucas Scagliola.

markgough96

Barcelona 'seem' to have beaten Man City and Real Madrid to the signature of Inter star

Barcelona 'seem' to have beaten Manchester City and Real Madrid to the signing of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

WillBeaman19

Man City keeping tabs on Sevilla youngster - club 'willing to pay' release clause

Manchester City are keeping an eye on Sevilla youngster Pablo Perez, with the club 'willing to pay' the 19-year-olds release clause.

Alex Farrell