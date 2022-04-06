Skip to main content

Plans For Julian Alvarez's Arrival at Manchester City Revealed

An update from Argentina has revealed that Julian Alvarez will join Manchester City during pre-season in June, and is set to stay at the club if he impresses with the first-team.

Ever since Julian Alvarez was first linked with a move to Manchester City, a majority of the club’s fanbase were overjoyed by the prospect of the Argentine’s arrival.

The excitement doubled when the transfer was confirmed, as fans were drooling about City finally signing a striker. That was largely down to the resemblances of their latest recruit to arguably the club’s greatest player, Sergio Agüero.

However, a major talking point that has sparked debate amongst several supporters is whether the 22-year-old is an acquisition that has been made to bolster the current squad or whether he is simply a project signing for the future.

imago1009598285h

According to the latest information provided by Cesar Luis Merlo, as translated and relayed by All About Argentina, Alvarez is understood to start pre-season with City from June, and will stay at the club if he adapts to the side well.

imago1009598256h

Pep Guardiola has also confirmed as recently as March that the youngster would join the senior City squad in pre-season.

imago1009598239h

Initially, it was reported by Argentine outlet Diario Ole that Alvarez was set to represent River Plate at the prestigious Copa Libertadores till the ‘middle of the year’. 

That would mean that the Blues would have to trigger an additional €1.5 million payment to secure the gifted goalscorer’s services early.

As things stand, the Argentine international is certainly not short of admirers when it comes to City legends of the past.

Sergio Agüero, the club’s all-time top goalscorer has described Alvarez as a ‘phenomenon’, while fan favourite and iconic right-back Pablo Zabaleta went as far as saying that he “fulfills all the conditions to be Pep Guardiola’s striker.”

While only pre-season will be a true indicator of whether Alvarez is a readymade City first-team player, all the signs up until now are extremely encouraging.

Another factor to take into account is City's pursuit of Borussia Dortmund striker, Erling Haaland, who is likely to start the majority of the clubs' crunch games if he decides to make the switch to the Etihad Stadium.

imago1007063168h
