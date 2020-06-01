Plans for new club in the City Football Group 'completely scrapped'

According to reports from journalist Jorge Nicola, the City Football Group had plans to add Brazilian side Botafogo to their network of clubs, but the idea was 'completely scrapped' due to financial concerns.

After recently announcing Belgian side Lommel SK as the latest in a long list of clubs under the City Football Group umbrella, the brand are straight away looking to add more countries to their portfolio.

(Photo by DIEGO MARANHAO / AFP)

The next country reportedly explored was football renowned hotspot Brazil - with Botafogo the team in question. However, all plans were 'completely scrapped' when they found out the club were in debt of close to £150 million.

It's yet to be seen whether the club looked into any other ventures in the same country, but it seems the City Football Group are keen to add more sides to their portfolio, following enquiries into the Russian Premier League and the French second division - Ligue 2.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra