City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Plans for new club in the City Football Group 'completely scrapped'

harryasiddall

According to reports from journalist Jorge Nicola, the City Football Group had plans to add Brazilian side Botafogo to their network of clubs, but the idea was 'completely scrapped' due to financial concerns.

After recently announcing Belgian side Lommel SK as the latest in a long list of clubs under the City Football Group umbrella, the brand are straight away looking to add more countries to their portfolio.

fbl-bra-botafogo-bangu-honda
(Photo by DIEGO MARANHAO / AFP)

The next country reportedly explored was football renowned hotspot Brazil - with Botafogo the team in question. However, all plans were 'completely scrapped' when they found out the club were in debt of close to £150 million. 

It's yet to be seen whether the club looked into any other ventures in the same country, but it seems the City Football Group are keen to add more sides to their portfolio, following enquiries into the Russian Premier League and the French second division - Ligue 2.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pep Guardiola calls up several youngsters to the first team

Pep Guardiola has called up several youngsters to the first team in preparation for footballs return in June.

Hamish MacRae

Man City goalkeeper the 'most enticing option' for league champions this summer

Claudio Bravo is seen as the 'most enticing option' for Scottish champions Celtic this summer.

Hamish MacRae

Man City fixture "most likely" to be played at Wembley following police recommendation

Manchester City’s top of the table clash against Liverpool is “most likely” to be played at Wembley Stadium.

Harry Winters

by

steffo bamford

Man City could sign La Liga defender 'this week' - swap operation still possible

The transfer of Nelson Semedo to Manchester City could be completed as soon as this week, however the Premier League side are still inclined to offer Joao Cancelo in any operation for the Barcelona defender, according to SPORT.

Freddie Pye

La Liga winger 'leads the list' to replace Leroy Sane at Man City - four potential replacements named

Valencia winger Ferran Torres (20) is among four names on the shortlist of Pep Guardiola and Txiki Begiristain to replace the outgoing Leroy Sane this summer, according to Superdeporte.

Freddie Pye

A Speculative Off-Season Transfer Window Write-Up

Adam Booker looks ahead to the summer transfer window and what could potentially be in store for Manchester City, at a time when uncertainty surrounding the transfer market and football in general appears to be rife.

Adam Booker

Man City join race for La Liga winger - Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool also interested

Manchester City are one of a number of clubs interested in signing Villarreal's Samuel Chukwueze.

Matt Astbury

Man City have 'left the door open' for former star to return to the club

Manchester City have 'left the door open' for former captain Vincent Kompany to return to the club in a coaching capacity

Danny Lardner

Man City star victim of £500,000 raid on city centre penthouse - 'fears he was being watched'

Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez 'fears he was being watched' as a raid on his city centre apartment worth approximately £500,000 was carried out, according to an exclusive report from the Sun.

Freddie Pye

“I think it is a good time to win the Champions League," - Man City star thinks his side is ready for European success

Riyad Mahrez has spoken about the rest of City's season, and says that the team is "good enough to win" the Champions League this season.

Danny Lardner