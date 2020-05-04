Plans for recognising the Man City career of David Silva revealed

After a magnificent decade in the Premier League, Manchester City legend David Silva is preparing to bid farewell to English football. Here's how the reigning Champions are planning to honour the Spaniard.

Two months ago, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic brought all sporting events to a halt. Even though there have been talks about the football matches resuming soon, it's still going to be a long time before the spectators can visit stadiums. This unfortunate turn of events may also cause Manchester City's David Silva to end his Premier League campaign amidst undeserving silence.

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Although one can't do anything about the underwhelming farewell for one of the modern greats in the Premier League, it appears that Manchester City have a plan in place to honour their beloved magician. As reported by the Daily Mail, Silva's time with the English side will be commemorated by the club with a mosaic at its training ground.

The article also talked about City's former manager Roberto Mancini and his opinion on Silva. As per an unnamed Man City source: "When [Roberto] Mancini arrived at City, Silva was the first name that he mentioned. Roberto was obsessed with Silva. He felt if he could sign him, then everything else in the team would work from there..."

Ever since Silva announced that he would be leaving City at the end of the 2019/20 season, there have been several speculations about his future. However, the 34-year-old midfielder has not revealed his plans yet.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra