Player Believed To Be Possible Fernandinho Successor Trains With Man City First-Team

As the Manchester City academy continues to churn out some of the brightest prospects in English football, a new name has surfaced and has already began training with Pep Guardiola's first-team.

That name is 17 year-old defensive midfielder Romeo Lavia - whom many in the game and in his home country of Belgium believe has the natural ability and footballing brain to succeed at the very top level of the professional game.

The teenager was signed in the summer of 2020, from his boyhood club RSC Anderlecht. At the time of the player making the switch to England, Anderlecht's CEO, Karel Van Eetvelt explained, “Too bad - everyone advised him to stay with us, but the boy is a very strong character and wanted to take the step up."

On the official Manchester City website, Lavia is described as a "tenacious ball-winning midfielder", and the player himself has already revealed during interviews that he takes inspiration from current first-team star and captain Fernandinho, as well as Sergio Busquets of Barcelona.

Lavia explained, "Those two have dominated the game as defensive midfielders. I’ve looked at them a lot.”

Such is the high-regard in which Romeo Lavia is held among coaches at Manchester City, that according to the information of Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur, the 17 year-old has already "had a taste" of his first training session with Pep Guardiola's first-team.

The progression of the young Belgian comes after information from Jonathan Smith of Goal stated that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is said to be a 'keen admirer' of the talent, and unsurprisingly so given his importance to the academy set-up and his impressive reading of the game.

Despite only being with the club for a relatively short period of time, many within the game and certainly fans of Manchester City believe that Romeo Lavia could follow a similar path to Phil Foden in becoming a replacement for a key first-team star, with Fernandinho being the most obvious choice there.

The Brazilian veteran is expected to make a decision on his future at the end of the current season, with his deal set to expire at the same time as Sergio Aguero's in June.

