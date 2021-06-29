"Players Come In And Players Go Out" - Fernandinho Hints At Potential Man City Transfer Activity This Summer

Manchester City captain Fernandino has hinted at potential outgoings from the first-team this summer, as he described departures as “part of the process.”

It was confirmed on Tuesday morning that the 36 year-old would be embarking on a ninth successive campaign with the Blues, after signing a one-year contract extension at Manchester City.

The Brazilian, who joined for £34 million in 2013 has gone on to make 350 appearances for Manchester City, and became club captain at that start of last season’s title winning campaign - where he reportedly played an influential part in the squads terrific turnaround.

As well as high profile arrivals, Manchester City have been linked with a number of potential first-team departures this summer, as Pep Guardiola looks to freshen up his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Several current Manchester City players have been with linked moves to Barcelona, while Aymeric Laporte, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling are three first-team players who are all reported to be considering their options elsewhere.

And after signing his new contract, Fernandinho has hinted at potential departures from the Manchester City squad this summer, as he told the club that “players come in and players go out.”

The Brazilian has said, “In football, whatever is going on, players come in and players go out, and I think this is normal and it's part of the process.”

Sergio Aguero - the club's all-time top goalscorer - bid an emotional farewell after a decade at the end of season as he joined Barcelona on a free transfer along with former Manchester City defender Eric Garcia.

It has been widely reported that some first-team players will have to be sold, as Manchester City look to finance potentially record-breaking deals for targets such as Harry Kane and Jack Grealish this summer.

