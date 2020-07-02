"Playing at City is a privilege" - Man City starlet discusses first team opportunities

Manchester City youngster Cole Palmer has said it is a 'privilege' to play at the club and called Pep Guardiola 'the best manager' in the world.

Palmer, who has been training with the first team over the last few weeks, spoke to Twitter account @RisingBallers_ about his experiences at the club.

"Playing at City is a privilege - such a big club, and I've been there since I was eight. I've always enjoyed my football. Recently I've been lucky enough to train with the first-team - the best players in the world, and the best manager."

(Photo by Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images)

Palmer is one of the latest players to take the mantle of City academy crown jewel, alongside names like Jayden Braaf, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Tommy Doyle. The attacking midfielder will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Eric García and, particularly, Phil Foden by gaining a spot in the senior squad as he furthers his development.

As the title race has reached it's official conclusion, City have already won the Carabao Cup and the UEFA Champions League isn't resuming until August, Palmer may feel he has a great chance at making his senior debut at some point during the remaining Premier League matches.

A costly Sergio Agüero injury, coupled with the increased substitute allocations for the rest of the season, is likely to only make that more likely.

-----

