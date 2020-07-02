City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

"Playing at City is a privilege" - Man City starlet discusses first team opportunities

Nathan Allen

Manchester City youngster Cole Palmer has said it is a 'privilege' to play at the club and called Pep Guardiola 'the best manager' in the world.

Palmer, who has been training with the first team over the last few weeks, spoke to Twitter account @RisingBallers_ about his experiences at the club.

"Playing at City is a privilege - such a big club, and I've been there since I was eight. I've always enjoyed my football. Recently I've been lucky enough to train with the first-team - the best players in the world, and the best manager."

arsenal-u23-v-manchester-city-u23-premier-league-2 (4)
(Photo by Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images)

Palmer is one of the latest players to take the mantle of City academy crown jewel, alongside names like Jayden Braaf, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Tommy Doyle. The attacking midfielder will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Eric García and, particularly, Phil Foden by gaining a spot in the senior squad as he furthers his development.

As the title race has reached it's official conclusion, City have already won the Carabao Cup and the UEFA Champions League isn't resuming until August, Palmer may feel he has a great chance at making his senior debut at some point during the remaining Premier League matches.

A costly Sergio Agüero injury, coupled with the increased substitute allocations for the rest of the season, is likely to only make that more likely. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City join several top European clubs in pushing UEFA to host the remaining Champions League RO16 fixtures

Several Champions League teams are pushing back against UEFA over the venues of the remaining Round of 16 matches in the competition, according to The Times.

Nathan Allen

Serie A defender 'very, very keen' on signing for Man City

Napoli centre-back and Manchester City target Kalidou Koulibaly is reportedly 'very, very keen' on joining the club, according to Jack Gaughan on the 93:20 podcast.

harryasiddall

Exclusive: Jayden Braaf 'confident' of making full Man City debut this season

Highly-rated Manchester City winger Jayden Braaf is 'confident' of making his full Manchester City debut this season, after being called up to train with Pep Guardiola and the first-team this week, City Xtra understand.

City Xtra

Ask The Opposition - Manchester City vs Liverpool (w/ LFCTransferRoom)

On Thursday night, the Premier League champions of the two previous campaigns, Manchester City come up against the newly crowned champions Liverpool, after a 30 year wait for a top-flight title came to an end last week following City’s 2-1 defeat to Chelsea.

Harry Winters

Man City 'the only side' in the race for Napoli star - €90 million fee mentioned

Manchester City are 'the only side' in the race for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, as the Senegalese international looks set to leave this summer.

harryasiddall

Confirmed Match Officials: Man City vs Liverpool (Premier League)

Anthony Taylor is set to take charge of on-the-field matters at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday night, as Manchester City take on Liverpool in the Premier League.

Freddie Pye

Predicted Team: Manchester City vs Liverpool (Premier League)

The clash between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad on Thursday night may not carry the same weight as it usually has in recent years, but there’s still pride to play for as the two meet in the Premier League.

Nathan Allen

The Big Match Preview: Manchester City vs Liverpool (Premier League)

After falling to an eighth league defeat of the season at the hands of Chelsea last Thursday, Manchester City officially conceded their Premier League crown to Liverpool, ending a two-year period of superiority and dominance in England’s top division.

Harry Winters

'There was a conversation with the club' - Man City player makes decision about future

Claudio Bravo has agreed a two-month extension to his contract with City in order to complete the season, report Sport Witness.

markgough96

"Looks like, if not already, done..." - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Liverpool)

After successfully reaching the FA Cup Semi-Final in Sunday's 2-0 win over Newcastle United, attentions turn back to the Premier League as Manchester City welcome the newly-crowned Premier League champions, Liverpool, to the Etihad Stadium.

harryasiddall