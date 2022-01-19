Skip to main content

"Plays For the Badge!", "Literally the Perfect Back-Up" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Major Contract Extension News

Plenty of Manchester City fans have reacted to news Oleksandr Zinchenko is set to receive a contract extension at the club.

Ever since Pep Guardiola's arrival in Manchester, he's not had many issues - but the left-back area has certainly been one. 

In 2016, the Catalan's options in that position were an ageing Alexsandar Kolarov and Gael Clichy. After a disappointing 16/17 campaign, the club decided to completely rejuvenate that area of the field.

As well as letting all four of City's full-back options leave the club, Pep Guardiola brought in Kyle Walker, Benjamin Mendy, and Danilo for a combined cost of around £150 million.

However, despite a promising start, Mendy's ACL injury forced Guardiola into trialing a number of different personnel in the role - one of them being attacking midfielder, Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Ukrainian has become a fan favourite since that day, displaying his outstanding work rate week on week, and was a part of a Manchester City side that has broken countless records.

The 25-year-old's performances earned him a contract extension not long ago, but according to vZbirna, as relayed by Zorya Londonsk, Zinchenko is expecting to sign a new deal with Manchester City in the 'nearest future'.

With the Blues' summer plans fixed solely on signing a striker, Zinchenko could be needed as back-up to Joao Cancelo at left-back - and he's shown more than enough to show he's capable. 

Plenty of Manchester City fans have reacted to that news over on City Xtra's Twitter page, with a lot very happy to see the hard-working Ukrainian commit his future to the club.

Here are a few of our favourites:

