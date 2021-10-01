October 1, 2021
"Please Come Home", "You're Always Welcome Home King X" - Plenty of Man City Fans Beg Former Star to Rejoin Club

Manchester City supporters have been jumping to respond to former winger Leroy Sane, after the now Bayern Munich forward revealed his strong interest in his former employers.
Author:
Publish date:

The Germany international left the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2019, following a long-standing interest from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

After a hugely successful period at the home of the current Premier League champions, which saw Leroy Sane claim the English top-flight title on two occasions, a move back to his homeland was seen by him as being the next best step for his development.

However, despite moving away from the North-West of England, Leroy Sane has revealed that he still holds a strong interest in developments over at Pep Guardiola's side, which has led to many fans of Manchester City calling for the player to make an emotional return.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola offers strong defence of Raheem Sterling amid criticism

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola reveals when he'll first look at the Premier League table

As part of a fan Q&A on Twitter on Friday night, Leroy Sane was asked by one Manchester City supporter whether he still took time out of his Bayern Munich schedule to watch the games of his former club.

Sane revealed that he still takes in an interest in the side, with many of his former teammates still representing the Sky Blues.

Writing on social media, Leroy Sane stated, "I still watch as many (Manchester) City games as possible. The squad hasn’t changed a lot, so I’m still in touch with a lot of players."

He continued, "It’s been a great time there. Unfortunately, I’m playing at the same time on Sunday as Manchester City and won’t have the chance to watch the big game vs Liverpool."

READ MORE: Barcelona 'talking about' City assistant as possible Koeman successor

READ MORE: Man City 'dreaming' of signing Serie A star striker next summer

This has led to many Manchester City fans demanding that Leroy Sane made a return to the Etihad Stadium in the future, despite the possibility of such a move being a distant possibility at present.

