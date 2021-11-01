Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    "Please Take Txiki's Job!", "Professor of CDMnomics" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Midfield Stars Major Landmark

    Plenty of Manchester City fans have reacted humorously to the news Rodrigo has recently completed his course for a degree in Management and Business Administration.
    Author:

    It looks like Rodri is smashing it on and off the pitch at the moment. 

    The Spaniard has started the 2021/22 season on fire for both club and country. With Manchester City, he's really nailed down the central defensive midfield position and made it his own.

    Following Fernandinho was always going to be a tough ask, but Rodri is showing very promising signs that he can be a vital player for the Blues for years and years to come. 

    With the Spanish National Team, Rodri has been an ever-present in Luis Enrique's starting XI. Most recently he produced an assured performance that knocked European Champions Italy out of the UEFA Nations League.

    However, it's not just on the pitch where the 25-year-old is succeeding. Manchester City announced this morning that Rodri has now completed his course for a degree in Management and Business Administration at Castellon University in Spain.

    Read More

    On his accolade, the midfielder told the club"It was tough, but at the end it was nice. You have time for everything. Imagine you come home at 3PM, you have all afternoon free. 

    "You can do many other things. You can't follow the rhythm of other students but with patience, with dedication, you can do it.”

    In response to this announcement, plenty of Manchester City fans have taken to City Xtra's Twitter page to flood the responses with some pretty humorous replies.

    They don't take much explaining. Have a look for yourself.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    sipa_35075781
    News

    "Please Take Txiki's Job!", "Professor of CDMnomics" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Midfield Stars Major Landmark

    11 seconds ago
    sipa_35396827
    News

    Pep Guardiola Makes Bold Prediction for Man City After He Leaves the Club

    58 minutes ago
    sipa_35834985
    News

    "They Talk About Us As Being a Money Club!" - Former Man City Star Reveals Inspiring Speech Before FA Cup Semi-Final

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35704276
    News

    “He’s Come Out of Retirement For Us!“, “And We Thought Marriner Was Bad” - Lots of Man City Fans React to Champions League Announcement

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35836313
    News

    Pep Guardiola Comments on Multiple Refereeing Decisions During Man City's Defeat to Crystal Palace

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35836017
    News

    Ruben Dias Disagrees on Major Decision Made During Man City's 0-2 Defeat to Crystal Palace

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35836017
    News

    Ruben Dias Provides Honest Assessment of Man City Defeat to Crystal Palace

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35646355
    News

    Five Things We Spotted in Man City Training Ahead of Champions League Clash Against Club Brugge

    5 hours ago