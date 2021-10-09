    • October 9, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Plenty of Man City Fans Argue the Same Point Amid Claims of Raheem Sterling Replacement in January Transfer Window

    Manchester City fans are seemingly arguing the same point this weekend, as a new report emerged from Spain claiming that the club could only feasibly move on Raheem Sterling in January on one condition.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    There has been plenty of talk in recent days over the future of the club's England international, with Spanish press in particular being confident on the chances of Sterling making a switch to the Etihad Stadium.

    The former Liverpool man is currently enduring a difficult patch of form at club level, and with Barcelona seemingly in need of some attacking flair to spice up their average campaign so far, Sterling could provide just that.

    However, according to a new report from Spain on Saturday, Manchester City will only move on Sterling depending on one particular condition being checked off during the same transfer window.

    READ MORE: The EIGHT Man City players nominated for Ballon d'Or awards

    READ MORE: Ferran Torres responds to Barcelona transfer links

    This is the information of Spanish newspaper Sport, who - as per the translation from Sport Witness - warn readers that any potential transfer for Raheem Sterling to Barcelona in the January transfer window will depend on Manchester City finding a ‘guaranteed replacement’ in the same window.

    However, Manchester City fans seem to think that this is far from the reality of the situation, given the current situation that Pep Guardiola finds himself in on a personnel front this season.

    Plenty of Etihad supporters made their voices clear to City Xtra, as they strongly stated that the club certainly won't require any further additions in the wide positions - should Raheem Sterling find himself away from the side come the end of January.

    READ MORE: Man City's stance on a possible January transfer for Raheem Sterling

    READ MORE: Bundesliga left-back reveals reasons for rejecting Man City

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    0_lavia
    News

    Plenty of Man City Fans Argue the Same Point Amid Claims of Raheem Sterling Replacement in January Transfer Window

    32 seconds ago
    mm_251
    News

    Ferran Torres Admits One 'Downside' to Life at Man City and Living in Manchester

    1 hour ago
    sipa_34664675
    News

    "Best African Player In The World", "Absolutely Deserved" - Some Man City Fans React To Winger's Nomination For Ballon d'Or

    3 hours ago
    sipa_34658975
    News

    "This Sport is Finished", "I'll Nominate My Postman Then" - Plenty Of Man City Fans React to Surprise Nomination For 2021 Ballon d'Or

    4 hours ago
    sipa_33316670
    News

    Bundesliga Defender Reveals Approach From Man City - Doubts Over Game Time in Premier League Revealed

    5 hours ago
    sipa_35178691
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Present 'Super Offer' to Serie A Forward - Significant Agent Commission to be Included

    5 hours ago
    sipa_33492835
    News

    Nigel De Jong Identifies One Man City Moment That Sparked Era of Success for Etihad Club

    7 hours ago
    sipa_35448332
    News

    "It is Time to Deal With The Physios" - Man City Star Provides Update on Foot Injury Ahead of Crucial International Clash

    7 hours ago