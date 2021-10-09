Plenty of Man City Fans Argue the Same Point Amid Claims of Raheem Sterling Replacement in January Transfer Window

Manchester City fans are seemingly arguing the same point this weekend, as a new report emerged from Spain claiming that the club could only feasibly move on Raheem Sterling in January on one condition.

There has been plenty of talk in recent days over the future of the club's England international, with Spanish press in particular being confident on the chances of Sterling making a switch to the Etihad Stadium.

The former Liverpool man is currently enduring a difficult patch of form at club level, and with Barcelona seemingly in need of some attacking flair to spice up their average campaign so far, Sterling could provide just that.

However, according to a new report from Spain on Saturday, Manchester City will only move on Sterling depending on one particular condition being checked off during the same transfer window.

This is the information of Spanish newspaper Sport, who - as per the translation from Sport Witness - warn readers that any potential transfer for Raheem Sterling to Barcelona in the January transfer window will depend on Manchester City finding a ‘guaranteed replacement’ in the same window.

However, Manchester City fans seem to think that this is far from the reality of the situation, given the current situation that Pep Guardiola finds himself in on a personnel front this season.

Plenty of Etihad supporters made their voices clear to City Xtra, as they strongly stated that the club certainly won't require any further additions in the wide positions - should Raheem Sterling find himself away from the side come the end of January.

