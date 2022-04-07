Police on 'Alert' as Liverpool Fans Plan Buying Tickets in Manchester City Sections at Wembley

Police are on 'alert' for the FA Cup semi-final clash between Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp's sides, as several Liverpool supporters are planning to buy tickets in the Manchester City sections of Wembley Stadium.

While all eyes are set to be on the Premier League title decider between Manchester City and Liverpool on Sunday evening, tempers are also expected to be flared when both sides face each other in the FA Cup semi-final on April 16th.

Unsurprisingly, as the precursor to the knockout tie is perhaps the most important game of the two teams’ current season, there is bound to be a certain section of supporters from either club that will be rilled up when they meet in the oldest national football competition in the world.

After all, the local Safety Advisory Group took the astute decision of deeming the league encounter between the two teams as a ‘high-risk fixture’. And as a result, they limited the ticket allocation for the travelling Liverpool supporters to just 2,880.

IMAGO / PA Images In order to ensure that there is indeed a safe and sound environment for the cup clash between both sides from the North-West of England, fresh measures are set to be put in place. As per a report by Mike Keenan of the Daily Mail, police are understood to be on ‘alert’ amid concerns that several Liverpool supporters are planning to buy tickets in City’s sections of Wembley for the semi-final of the FA Cup.

IMAGO / PA Images Further details suggest that the Reds are expected to sell out their 34,000 allocation for the contest, unlike the Sky Blues.

Additionally, it has been reported that after tickets have been sold to season-ticket holders and members, fans that have been to the Etihad Stadium at least three times have the option to buy four tickets per person.

While City have held discussions with the FA that have led them not to put the tickets on general sale, officials have noticed that several Liverpool supporters have boasted about obtaining tickets set aside for the opposition fans.

In addition, multiple tickets in the City sections were for sale online at face value on Tuesday night.

The report states that senior police officials are aware of the threat posed by the potential altercations between Liverpool and City supporters, which has prompted their preparation ahead of the titanic clash.

A Wembley spokesperson went on to reveal the punishment at hand if supporters are spotted in opposition territory, saying, “Spectators identified in opposition areas will be immediately ejected."

