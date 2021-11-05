Portugal Manager Suggests Man City Star May Already Be Past His Best

Portugal's head coach Fernando Santos had a relatively harsh assessment to make about one of his - and Manchester City's - key players.

Bernardo Silva has been in brilliant form at the start of the current season, despite having a down year last campaign that led to plenty of speculation over the course of the summer regarding his future at the Etihad Stadium.

The 27 year-old has undoubtedly been back to his best since August, winning two consecutive Etihad Player of the Month awards in September and October, and cementing his status as a key player for Pep Guardiola.

But Portugal manager Fernando Santos is seemingly not so impressed.

When asked about Bernardo Silva in a recent press conference and his form for the Premier League champions, Santos made the slightly baffling decision to claim that the midfielder's best days may already be behind him.

“The best Bernardo may even have appeared at the age of 19 or 20," said Santos.

"In training, everyone recognised an extraordinary talent".

He did grow slightly more complimentary from there at least, admitting that he was among those who thought the Manchester City playmaker could be in contention for the Ballon d'Or award back in 2019.

Santos explained, “Bernardo is Bernardo. Two years ago, we all thought he could win the Ballon d’Or, or that he was a very strong candidate of the players that everyone likes to have. An indisputable talent.”

Bernardo Silva has already made 63 senior appearances for Portugal, to go with his 215 Manchester City matches.

The versatile box-to-box player - who has previously been deployed as a full-back, winger and attacking midfielder - signed from Monaco in 2017 after helping them pull of a shock Ligue 1 title win.

After scoring his first Manchester City goal in a 7-2 thrashing of Stoke City, Bernardo Silva spent his first season settling in while the club won the Premier League and became the first English top-flight side ever to earn 100 points in one campaign.

His second season was even better, as Bernardo Silva established himself as a crucial part of Manchester City's midfield while star man Kevin de Bruyne struggled with an injury.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra