    • October 22, 2021
    "Potential Pep Replacement", "Top Manager" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Premier League Manager's Comments on Pep Guardiola

    A series of Manchester City fans have reacted to Graham Potter's thoughts on Pep Guardiola ahead of his side's league clash against the Premier League champions at the weekend.
    Brighton have made a fast start to the season as they sit in fourth place in the league table, with four wins and a draw in their opening eight matches.

    The Seagulls, who have drawn each of their previous three league ties, boast an incredible defensive record with just five goals conceded so far, with Graham Potter's side looking steady at the back.

    Potter has made his name as one of the brightest managers in the English top-flight, and under the stewardship of the 46-year-old, Brighton have developed an exciting brand of football since he took charge of the club in 2019.

    Following their disappointing stalemate away at Norwich last week, Brighton will welcome City to the Amex Stadium on Saturday evening in what will be a tricky test for Pep Guardiola's side, who will be looking to make it back-to-back league victories after sealing a 2-0 win against Burnley at the weekend.

    Potter has heaped praise on the Sky Blues ahead of the clash in the south coast, with the English manager saying: "City, from what I've seen, have taken another step forward (from last season)," as per Andy Hampson of The Athletic.

    A string of City supporters have reacted to Potter's comments on their club, with many praising the former Swansea boss and some even suggesting that he should be in the running to replace Guardiola when he departs the club.

    However, some have expressed that the Brighton manager is simply trying to play mind games ahead of what is a key fixture for City with just two points separating them from the Seagulls in the league table.

