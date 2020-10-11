Potential successor to Pep Guardiola next summer identified by Man City

Manchester City have identified former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino as a possible successor to Pep Guardiola next summer, according to Simon Mullock in the Daily Mirror.

The Catalan's current deal runs out at the end of the 2020/21 campaign and most of his recent press conferences have been centred around his future. He himself has maintained that his only focus is the upcoming games and having the best season possible.

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Earlier reports - alongside comments from club official Omar Berrada - have suggested that the final decision will be firmly left with Pep Guardiola and will be totally reliant on whether the players react positively to his methods.

Mauricio Pochettino most recently enjoyed a brilliant five-year spell at Tottenham, where he guided his side to the 2019 Champions League final - narrowly missing out to Liverpool.

The Argentine was sacked in the early stages of the 2019/20 season after reportedly 'losing the dressing room'. Since then, some of the worlds top clubs have been interested in bringing him to the helm - with both Manchester City and Manchester United being named as potential suitors.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra