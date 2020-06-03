"Power, Corruption, and Lies" - Man City fans group set to unveil protest banners against UEFA

Manchester City fan organisation, the 1894 Group, are set to unveil a set of banners in a protest against UEFA's treatment of the club on Friday, according to exclusive report by the Times.

The release of the protest banners come just days before the Court of Arbitration for Sport is set to hear the club's appeal against a two-year ban from European football handed out by UEFA for alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play.

According to an exclusive report by Paul Hirst and Adam Wareing in the Times, the 1894 Group plans to unveil the banners at a secret location in Manchester on Friday afternoon. It is claimed that three 'smaller banners' are set to contain the wording: ‘POWER, CORRUPTION AND LIES’, 'UEFA MAFIA - CORRUPTING FOOTBALL SINCE 1954’ and ‘FFP - WHERE WERE YOU WHEN WE WERE SH*T’.

The initial plan from the organisation was to unveil the set of banners at the second-leg of their Champions League clash with Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, this fixture is now set to be held behind closed doors.

A spokesperson for the group, Dante Friend, told the Times: “There’s been lots of issues about the way Uefa have treated the fans, but this is about the way they’ve treated the club.”

“The message we want to send to Uefa is that Financial Fair Play was just created to try and protect the elite and that we know they simply don’t want the new kids on the block, City, to be part of their club.”

Manchester City are set to present their appeal against the UEFA sanction on 8-10 June at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The club remains confident that they have done no wrong, and are similarly confident that the sanction will be dropped, if not reduced to a single year.

