"Pray Players Don't Get Injured!" - Pep Guardiola Names His Main Concern Ahead of Upcoming Matches

Pep Guardiola is worried about injuries for his Manchester City players during the hectic winter period, but admits his words 'won't change anything'.

Manchester City have started the craziest part of the season in emphatic fashion.

A perfect November has been followed by two controlled away victories against Steven Gerrard's revamped and revitalised Aston Villa squad, and Claudio Ranieri's Watford in the opening stages of December.

Despite losing a dead rubber tie away against RB Leipzig in the Champions League, Pep Guardiola has lots of reasons to be optimistic - with his side recently climbing to the top of the Premier League table.

Manchester City still have a staggering five games to play before the arrival of the new year, with the visit of Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Etihad Stadium the next match on the fixture list.

Bruno Lage's side are enjoying a successful campaign so far this season, sitting in eighth place, and many touting them as dark horses to finish in the European places come May.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference before the game with Wolves, Pep Guardiola was, once again, asked if he was worried about the fixture congestion around this time of year.

"It's historic, I like to play in wintertime," the Catalan said.

"My words won't change anything. When we play with two days of rest between games, but same for last 30-40 years. But we play and pray players don't get injured."

Manchester City have recently welcomed several first-team players back to full fitness after a mini-injury crisis.

Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, and Phil Foden have all returned to the starting line-up this week after picking up different problems on international duty.

Pep Guardiola will certainly 'pray' he does not lose any of his key men for a significant amount of time during this crazy run of games.

