"Prem' Soon Come!" - Cole Palmer Hopes for First Premier League Goal Following FA Cup Strike

Cole Palmer has stated that he is hopeful that he will soon score in the Premier League, after the Manchester City youngster struck during a 4-1 FA Cup win over Swindon on Friday night.

Despite a COVID-19 outbreak which left 21 members of City's first-team bubble in isolation, including manager Pep Guardiola, the Premier League Champions made just four changes to the side that beat Arsenal last weekend for Friday's trip to Swindon.

Rodolfo Borrell took charge of the Blues for their third round FA Cup tie, in which they won 4-1 courtesy of goals from Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan and Cole Palmer.

Bernardo Silva opened the scoring after some wonderful work from Palmer, while Gabriel Jesus doubled Manchester City's lead midway through the first-half after another defensive mix-up from the League two club.

In the second-half, Gabriel Jesus would miss a penalty, while Ilkay Gundogan scored a clever free-kick to move the Blues into a 3-0 lead.

Harry McKirdy did however score a consolation goal for the home side, while teenager Cole Palmer sealed a superb performance with a wonderful strike in the 82nd minute.

Palmer, who was handed his 13th first-team appearance, and fifth start on Friday evening, scored his third ever senior goal for the club.

The 19 year-old has now scored in the Carabao Cup, Champions League and FA Cup, but when asked about when he will score his first ever goal in the Premier League for the Blues, the teenager replied, "Prem' [goal] soon come."

"I've just got to take it game by game, day by day and hopefully work my way up," he continued.

Cole Palmer made his first start in the Premier League back in November, when Manchester City beat Everton 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

The Academy star, who performed outstandingly at the County Ground on Friday night, went on to say, "Hopefully he (Pep Guardiola) enjoyed it (performance vs Swindon). Just got to keep working hard haven't I, showing him what I can do, day in, day out."

