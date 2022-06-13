Premier League All-Time Leading Goal Scorer Alan Shearer Makes Bold Erling Haaland Prediction

Alan Shearer knows a thing or two about goal scoring having notched up a remarkable 260 goals in the Premier League for Newcastle and Blackburn so it is worth a listen when he gives his opinion on the next superstar to arrive in England.

Manchester City today finally unveiled the signing of Norwegian striker Erling Haaland with fans getting to see him a brand new light blue kit at last.

Amongst football fans all over the globe, Haaland is regarded as the best young talent in football at the moment alongside Kylian Mbappe with the pair set to have a rivalry similar to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo hence why this move has caused such an uproar in the footballing world.

Shearer has not held back with his predictions for Haaland at Manchester City.

For The Athletic, he said: "I think this is such an exciting move for him, for City, and for the Premier League, I stand by what I said about him scoring 40 goals a season."

Haaland for Norway IMAGO / NTB

Shearer continued: "There are times when he can look rather awkward clambering around to work it onto his stronger left foot. Haaland has made his left foot unstoppable.

"For a player who is 6ft 4in, his movement is fantastic. His first thought is always. Where's the space? Where can I run in-behind?

"All of his touches are designed to lay it to a team-mate so he can get it back. He's on the move, on the turn, looking to get that pass in behind as soon as he possibly can."

