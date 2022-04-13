Skip to main content

Premier League and Championship Clubs Eye Summer Moves for TWO Manchester City Academy Graduates

Manchester City youngsters Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Tommy Doyle have reportedly attracted the interest of clubs in the Premier League, as well as the Championship, for a potential summer switch.

2022 has been a year of redemption for both Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Tommy Doyle, by showcasing their potential in the Championship.

The pair struggled for playing time at RSC Anderlecht and Hamburg respectively, which meant a return to their homeland was considered to be a strategy to reignite their stagnating careers.

Since then, Harwood-Bellis has started every game on loan at Stoke City this year, whilst Doyle has only been substituted once in 13 games since the turn of the year at Cardiff City.

With the pair of Manchester City academy graduates hitting the ground running in the second tier of English football, it has been revealed that clubs from two divisions are now eyeing moves for the gifted duo.

As per information provided by BBC commentator and journalist Mike Minay, Manchester City are ‘open’ to the idea of selling Taylor Harwood-Bellis at the ‘right price’ this summer, while another loan move is ‘possible’.

Interestingly, it has also been claimed that there is interest within the Premier League to sign the 20-year old defender.

Even during Taylor Harwood-Bellis’ time out on loan at Blackburn Rovers, it was revealed that newly-promoted Premier League side Brentford were planning a switch for the towering centre-half, to add him to their defensive roster ahead of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

In the case of Tommy Doyle, Mike Minay has stated that there is ‘high level interest’ within clubs in the Championship to sign the prodigious midfielder.

It is also key to mention that this is not the first time Doyle has generated interest amongst several sides in the Championship, with the likes of Swansea, Blackpool and Barnsley previously reported to have been considering a swoop, before Cardiff ultimately won the race for the youngster’s signature.

While there are bound to be no shortage of suitors for the pair in the summer, it is expected that Manchester City will be hands-on in the sale process to ensure the best possible futures for two of their own.

