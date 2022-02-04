Premier League Club Director Provides Manchester City Scout With Business Card for Intel on Rejected Youth Talent

A Manchester City scout has discussed how Leeds United's sporting director was interested in signing the players that the Premier League champions had rejected.

Manchester City have established their reputation for having a keen eye for spotting youth talent, as seen with the rise of Phil Foden as one of Europe’s finest young players.

In an interview with the Polish outlet TVP Sport, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester City scout Jakub Bokjej, who was formerly a part of Leeds’ scouting system, has revealed how the Whites' director Victor Orta approached him to enquire about players rejected by the Sky Blues.

“We haven’t seen each other for three or four years since I left and we met in the car park six months ago."

"And what captivated me? He gave me his business card and asked that if I had a player who did not make it to City, I should send him to him,” he explained.

Bokjej went on to say, “Leeds saw a few of our players, they showed themselves well, one quickly got an offer to sign a contract.”

This can be reflected even to this day through players such as Jack Harrison and Ian Poveda, who were ultimately sold to Marcelo Bielsa’s side as they failed to contend for a first-team spot at Manchester City.

While the pair are most certainly excellent players in their own right, the standards at the Etihad Stadium are simply through the roof, which makes the competition for places cutthroat.

Manchester City’s systematic and often ruthless scouting system is what makes their youth side the best in the country, as indicated by Leeds United's interest in the players the club end up rejecting.

