Premier League Club Interested in Youth Duo, City 'One of Four' Dusan Vlahovic Could Sign For - Man City Transfer News and Rumours: January 4th 2022

All the latest Manchester City transfer news, gossip, and rumours from around the world, with the transfer window closing on January 31st.

A comprehensive round-up of all the latest Manchester City transfer news and gossip from across the globe, after the fourth day of the winter transfer market.

Who Have Man City Been Linked With?

Four clubs could sign Dusan Vlahovic this summer: Barcelona, Juventus, and in England, ‘he would only accept Chelsea or Manchester City’. Despite Vlahovic’s preference for La Liga or Serie A, it is 'impossible' to say no to some Premier League teams. (Tutto Mercato)

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has warned the Gunners that Bukayo Saka could be on Manchester City's 'radar'. (Talksport)

Manchester City have included the ‘right of first refusal’ in the Ferran Torres agreement with Barcelona. The Blues will have the chance to match potential future bids for Torres, with the final decision always up to the player. (Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester City would be prepared to discuss Aymeric Laporte moving to Barcelona in a potential swap deal with midfielder Frenkie De Jong. Pep Guardiola is a huge admirer of the latter. (El Nacional)

Who Could Be Leaving Man City?

Southampton are interested in Manchester City duo James McAtee and Liam Delap. (Sky Sports News)



PSG and Bayern Munich are said to have ‘held talks’ with Manchester City academy talent Joel Ndala representatives, with the Blues wanting to keep the youngster. (The Secret Scout)

Confirmed Man City Signings

N/A.

Confirmed Man City Departures

Ferran Torres to FC Barcelona (£46.7M)

