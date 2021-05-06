Premier League Club 'Offer Up' Stadium To Host Champions League Final Between Man City and Chelsea

According to the exclusive information of Sky Sports' Rob Dorsett, Premier League side Aston Villa have offered up Villa Park to UEFA and the Football Association as an alternative venue to host the 2021 Champions League Final between Manchester City and Chelsea.

The showpiece final between the Premier League duo is currently set to be held on May 29th, at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, where UEFA are currently putting plans together to welcome up to 25,000 people including 8,000 travelling supporters to the game.

However, given the difficulties involving the safety of moving 4,000 travelling fans from each club to Turkey amid the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been some talk in recent hours over the possibility of hosting the game in England.

According to Rob Dorsett of Sky Sports on Thursday afternoon, Premier League side Aston Villa have offered Villa Park to UEFA and the Football Association as an alternative venue to Istanbul for the Champions League Final.

However, it is stated that at present, UEFA are very clear on their commitment to hosting the final in Istanbul, Turkey.

Dorsett continues by explaining that Villa Park is also not up to UEFA's standards for hosting a Champions League final at present, with 'massive changes' required to the likes of the press box, media facilities, and camera positions.

In addition, it is also stated that it would be a 'huge undertaking' for UEFA to move the game at this late stage, given the provisions already being made for media and various other delegates to make the trip to Turkey later this month.

UEFA had already released a statement earlier on Thursday regarding the venue for the Champions League final. The European football governing body said:

“The UEFA Champions League Final will take place in Istanbul on 29 May with a limited number of spectators and we are assured the temporary lockdown which is in force until 17 May should not have any impact on the match."

“UEFA continues to work closely with the Turkish Football Federation and the local and national authorities to stage the match safely."

“Detailed information regarding the capacity for the match, travel and ticketing details will be communicated publicly by the end of the week.”

