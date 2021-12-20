Premier League Clubs Handed Major Boost With Replays Removed From Third and Fourth Rounds of FA Cup Amid Fixture Congestion Crisis

The FA have removed replay matches from the third and fourth rounds of this season's FA Cup to help with fixture congestion following the recent rise in positive COVID-19 cases across the Premier League, as per the latest information.

The emergence of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has taken the Premier League by storm as six fixtures in total were called off this weekend, which will inevitably lead to crowding of games for several sides in the English top-flight over the coming weeks.

A meeting was called between all 20 clubs in the Premier League at 12 PM [UK] on Monday to discuss how best to move forward with games wherever possible and tackle the growing number of positive cases due to the new variant of the coronavirus.

It was reported by Jason Burt and Ben Rumsby of The Telegraph on Monday afternoon that the Premier League would strongly be against a firebreak over the festive period to help combat the rising spread of the Omicron variant.

The news broke later on Monday evening that the Premier League is set to continue for the time-being, as per Mike Keegan of The Daily Mail, though it was mentioned that there could be a disruption in league fixtures in January, according to Jason Burt of The Telegraph.

According to the latest information of Mike Keegan of The Daily Mail and Martyn Ziegler of The Times, the FA have decided to remove replays in the third and fourth rounds of the FA Cup to help Premier League clubs avoid increased fixture congestion following the New Year.

Third-round fixtures are set to be played on the weekend of January 8-10, which would most likely now see a series of Premier League games held that were chalked off recently with no scheduled league fixtures between January 3-15.

Manchester City, who face a trip to Swindon Town on January 8, will need to get the job done in 90 minutes against the League Two outfit, which doesn't appear to be a difficult task on paper given the strength in-depth possessed by Pep Guardiola's side.

