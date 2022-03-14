Skip to main content

Premier League Clubs Set to Vote on Major Rule Change Mooted by Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp

Premier League clubs are set to vote on the re-introduction of the five-substitute rule, with Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp backed by the PFA.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Premier League's 'Project Restart' introduced the five-sub rule, which allowed clubs the freedom to ease their players back into action after months away from the game.

Nationwide lockdowns ground all games to a halt in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus, and footballers had to move their regular routines of exercise away from the training fields and into their homes.

Upon return, the ability to use five substitutes regained players' fitness levels and was in place until the end of the 2019/20 season. 

Last campaign, all major leagues continued to take advantage of the same rule, but the Premier League opted to revert back to only permitting three substitutes per match. Other competitions, such as the Carabao Cup, continued to permit five subs.

Speaking earlier in the season, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was a big advocate for the rule being re-introduced.

He said, “That would be the best [five substitutions] I’m not here to change anything for this country. All around the world we have five subs, we have three.

“This is ridiculous. This is why there are injuries. Every three days a game, without any prep, no pre-season. Maybe one day the big bosses will explain why?"

Well, it looks like Guardiola and fellow advocates - including Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp - have got their wish, with the Daily Mail reporting that five substitutions are back on the Premier League's agenda - and could come into play next season. 

Clubs have been told to expect a vote at June's annual general meeting, with a captain's call on the matter scheduled for Tuesday.

The move is set to be backed by the PFA, whose chair believes it provides no advantage to the bigger clubs and it is simply a matter of 'player welfare'.

Despite having such a deep squad, Guardiola's backing of the move is a consequence of the ever-demanding schedule placed upon his team.

