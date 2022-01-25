Premier League Clubs Using Joao Cancelo Incident To Step Up Safety Measures

Former SAS soldiers are being used by worried Premier League stars to protect their families and safeguard their homes while they represent their clubs, according to a new report, following a recent surge in reported crimes at professional footballers' residences.

In December, it was confirmed that Joao Cancelo was the victim of a brutal assault and robbery.

It was revealed by the Portuguese defender that four people assaulted him as he tried to defend himself, leading to a cut above the 27-year-old’s right eye as they ended up stealing all his jewellery as well.

Recently, Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof's wife revealed that there had been a break-in at the Sweden international's residence during his side's 3-1 victory away at Brentford in the Premier League.

As unfortunate as this situation turned out to be, it can be added to a list of such crimes that footballers have been on the receiving end of for several years, including Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli and Liverpool forward Sadio Mane.

According to The Daily Mail, ‘panicked’ Premier League footballers are understood to be hiring ex-SAS soldiers to safeguard their homes, while they represent their clubs.

It has further been reported that ‘regular patrols’ are being carried out by club security staff and external firms that provide former SAS soldiers in order to stay vigilant towards increased crime activity.

Clubs in north-west England, expected to include Manchester City, are said to have set up a discussion group where they share intelligence in order to protect players and their loved ones.

It is worth emphasizing that such measures have been taken to ensure that more number of professional footballers do not have to go through such traumatic events.

While it is a blessing that Cancelo only suffered a handful of injuries and was able to return to his football in a couple of days, the mental impact of the incident on him and his family cannot be underestimated.

The hope remains that Manchester City, along with a host of other Premier League clubs join forces to ensure a stop is put to such situations, once and for all.

