Skip to main content

Premier League Clubs Using Joao Cancelo Incident To Step Up Safety Measures

Former SAS soldiers are being used by worried Premier League stars to protect their families and safeguard their homes while they represent their clubs, according to a new report, following a recent surge in reported crimes at professional footballers' residences.

In December, it was confirmed that Joao Cancelo was the victim of a brutal assault and robbery.

It was revealed by the Portuguese defender that four people assaulted him as he tried to defend himself, leading to a cut above the 27-year-old’s right eye as they ended up stealing all his jewellery as well.

Recently, Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof's wife revealed that there had been a break-in at the Sweden international's residence during his side's 3-1 victory away at Brentford in the Premier League.

As unfortunate as this situation turned out to be, it can be added to a list of such crimes that footballers have been on the receiving end of for several years, including Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli and Liverpool forward Sadio Mane.

According to The Daily Mail, ‘panicked’ Premier League footballers are understood to be hiring ex-SAS soldiers to safeguard their homes, while they represent their clubs.

Read More

It has further been reported that ‘regular patrols’ are being carried out by club security staff and external firms that provide former SAS soldiers in order to stay vigilant towards increased crime activity.

Clubs in north-west England, expected to include Manchester City, are said to have set up a discussion group where they share intelligence in order to protect players and their loved ones.

It is worth emphasizing that such measures have been taken to ensure that more number of professional footballers do not have to go through such traumatic events.

While it is a blessing that Cancelo only suffered a handful of injuries and was able to return to his football in a couple of days, the mental impact of the incident on him and his family cannot be underestimated.

The hope remains that Manchester City, along with a host of other Premier League clubs join forces to ensure a stop is put to such situations, once and for all.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

City players cover 4
News

Premier League Clubs Using Joao Cancelo Incident To Step Up Safety Measures

just now
sipa_35941793
News

Newcastle United Want to Replicate Manchester City's Success in One Key Area

47 minutes ago
Pep CX 1
Transfer Rumours

City Owners Believe Pep Guardiola Can Be Persuaded into Contract Extension, Julian Alvarez Closes in on Transfer - Man City Transfer News and Rumours: January 24th 2022

1 hour ago
Vlahovic cover
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Suffer Blow in Striker Pursuit as Target Set for €67 Million Juventus Switch

1 hour ago
imago1008836587h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City 'Paying Attention' to Dutch Forward - Club Could Face Competition from Liverpool

15 hours ago
Alvarez
News

"Disappointed But Not Surprised", "False Nine Ball Then" - Lots of Man City Fans React to Latest Update Regarding Julian Alvarez

18 hours ago
imago1009241941h
News

Manchester City Legend Claims Club Are 'So Close' to Signing Erling Haaland

18 hours ago
delap
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City's Stance on Liam Delap Loan Move Revealed Following Return to First-Team Training

19 hours ago