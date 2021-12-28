Premier League Coach Names Pep Guardiola 'Greatest Manager of the Modern Era'

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has piled on the praise for Pep Guardiola ahead of his side's league meeting with Manchester City on Wednesday evening, calling the Catalan coach the greatest manager of the modern era.

Manchester City can extend their impressive winning streak in the Premier League to 10 games should they manage to get past a tricky test at the Brentford Community Stadium - their final league fixture of the calendar year.

The Sky Blues survived a second-half scare against Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, as Pep Guardiola's men let it three goals in the space of 10 minutes after entering the break with a four-goal advantage.

With key league and cup ties against Arsenal, Swindon Town and Chelsea on the horizon, the Premier League champions will need to remain on their toes in mid-week against Brentford, who sit in 13th place in the Premier League table

The west London side, who made a strong start after being promoted to the English top-flight this season, have earned just three league wins since September - a run of form that has seen them enter the bottom half of the pile ahead of the New Year.

Ahead of his side's upcoming tie with Manchester City, Brentford boss Thomas Frank said: "We’re playing against the team in the Premier League with potentially the biggest budget, definitely one of them, and I think the greatest manager of the modern era," as quoted by The Independent.

"Definitely unbelievable players and a very good, specific style of play. That makes it quite difficult for a team like us to try to get something out of it because Manchester City are so good at keeping the ball."

Despite enjoying a majority of possession in the first half of their weekend win over Leicester, Guardiola's side did look vulnerable when they defended on the counter without the likes of Rodri and Kyle Walker - both injured for the clash.

Frank added: "They (Manchester City) almost never risk it – of course, you can do a little bit of a counter – so it’s going to be very difficult."

The Danish manager went on to speak highly of Pep Guardiola, who has won three Premier League titles during his last four seasons at the Etihad Stadium.

"(Guardiola) is very innovative, always tweaking. The way they (Manchester City) build up, keep the ball and the breakthroughs - it’s something I’ve been studying for years. It’s difficult to copy, you need decent players, but it’s nice to get inspiration," said Frank.

