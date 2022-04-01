Premier League Confirms Significant Rule Change for 2022/2023 Season

The Premier League have confirmed in a statement that the return of the five substitutions rule is set to be initiated from next season onwards, with tweaks made to current regulations around substitutions in the English top-flight.

On Wednesday, Martyn Ziegler of the Times newspaper had reported that the five substitutions rule was set to be reintroduced for the 2022/23 Premier League season.

A vote was claimed to be taken in a meeting on Thursday for the ruling that has been previously publicly favoured by Pep Guardiola and other high-ranking Premier League managers on several occasions.

It was also stated that there was ‘high confidence’ that there was enough support for the rule to make its return in the following campaign of the English top-flight.

A new update has emerged which is guaranteed to put a smile on the Manchester City boss’ face.

As per a statement released by the Premier League’s official website, it has been confirmed that clubs have agreed to allow the return of five substitutions next season.

It has also been decided that teams will have the opportunity to make personnel changes on three occasions during a game, with an additional chance set to be granted at half-time.

The return of the ruling will allow clubs to name nine substitutes on the bench in every match.

With the removal of the rule in the 2020/21 campaign, Guardiola was one of the many managers to slam the controversial decision, describing it as ‘ridiculous’.

With other European leagues not limiting substitutions to three unlike the Premier League, the Sky Blues boss felt that this call by the decision makers could lead to constant injuries and hamper player welfare to a major extent.

After City and Liverpool’s 1-1 draw last season, Guardiola and Klopp found something in common in their frustration towards the decision not to allow teams to make five substitutions, with the 51-year old going as far as to lament that the Premier League were trying to be ‘different’.

With the rule making a welcome return from next season, it is likely that Pep Guardiola and several other managers are overjoyed by the decision.

