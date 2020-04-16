City Xtra
Premier League defender reveals his 'dream' of working with Pep Guardiola

markgough96

Arsenal defender David Luiz has confessed that it was his 'dream' to work with Manchester City manager '[Pep] Guardiola', report ESPN Brazil as relayed via FootballLDN. 

Luiz, who has also played for Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, was speaking in reference to the recent arrival at Arsenal of Mikel Arteta - formerly Guardiola's assistant in Manchester. 

FC Schalke 04 v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg
(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Bongarts/Getty Images)

On the topic of Arteta's presence at the Emirates Stadium, Luiz said: “Another dream came true. In a different way. I had the dream of working with Guardiola. I couldn't work with him, but I have the opportunity to work with a person who grew up, learned and was victorious with him, the same ideas..."

Unfortunately for Luiz, a move to City is almost certainly not going to be happening any time soon. Nevertheless, in spite of his inconsistency and lapses in concentration, his ability in possession would make him well-suited to Guardiola's style of play. 

arsenal-fc-v-west-ham-united-premier-league (4)
(Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)

Luiz's comments only further reinforce the esteemed status that City's manager enjoys in world football. The Catalan's track record of developing some of the best talent in the world is well documented, and he has an appeal that is rivalled by few other managers in the game. 

-----

