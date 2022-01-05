Skip to main content
    Premier League Duo on City Radar as Pep Guardiola Replacements, Meeting to Discuss Player's Future Pending - Man City Transfer News and Rumours: January 5th 2022

    All the latest Manchester City transfer news, gossip, and rumours from around the world, with the transfer window closing on January 31st.

    A comprehensive round-up of all the latest Manchester City transfer news and gossip from across the globe, after the fourth day of the winter transfer market.

    Who Have Man City Been Linked With?

    Borussia Dortmund sporting director, Sebastian Kehl: “We will sit down with Erling (Haaland) and his team in the next few weeks and discuss the situation intensively. It would be good if a decision doesn’t drag on forever." (Ronan Murphy)

    Robert Lewandowski 'really wants' one big move, to Spain or the Premier League, with his agent aiming to get this in the summer. At the moment, Bayern Munich want to extend his contract, but Lewandowski is dreaming of the aforementioned leagues. (Sky Germany)

    An English team talked with Fiorentina today about Dusan Vlahovic, with the Serie A club 'desperate' to offload this month in order to get a fee in excess of €70 million. The club in question 'needs a statement signing', and liable to be 'silly enough' to acquiesce to agent demands. (Tariq Panja)

    Who Could Be Leaving Man City?

    River Plate are keen on a deal for Manchester City striker, Nahuel Bustos and could open negotiations for him ‘in the coming days’. There have been ‘informal contacts’ with City to discover what the player’s situation currently is. (La Pagina Millonaria)

    Eddie Howe and Newcastle United have been told by Manchester City that centre-back Nathan Ake is not available. (Alex Crook / Talksport)

    Read More

    Manchester City have not yet decided whether to let James McAtee leave on loan this month. Swansea remain keen on a deal, while Bournemouth and QPR are among the other clubs known to be monitoring the situation. (Wales Online)

    Sources have played down the possibility of a move for James McAtee to Southampton. Discussions over his Manchester City future are likely to happen early next week. (Wales Online)

    Latest on Pep Guardiola Replacements

    Manchester City have been ‘keeping tabs’ on both Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta and Crystal Palace’s Patrick Vieira, with both managers ‘in their thoughts’ as a potential successor to Pep Guardiola if and when the time comes. (The Athletic)

    Confirmed Man City Signings

    N/A.

    Confirmed Man City Departures

    Ferran Torres to FC Barcelona (£46.7M)

