Premier League Fixtures Set To Continue Next Weekend

The Premier League is set to continue next weekend after this weeks round of fixtures were postponed.

The Premier League is set to resume this weekend, but there is still some confusion around certain fixtures, especially ones taking place in London.

Liverpool are set to take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, but that game could either have to be postponed or moved to Anfield.

Arsenal's Europa League tie against PSV is also still up in the air due to the fact there may not be enough policing to carry out the game.

Manchester City take on Wolverhampton Wanderers away from home.

According to John Cross of the Mirror, The Premier League is set to resume next weekend, but there is still some confusion around certain fixtures.

Liverpool's game against Chelsea is the most high profile game taking place, and there may be trouble getting enough police to be at the game due to the Royal Funeral taking place in London on Monday.

Manchester City are set to be away to Wolves in the 12.30 kick off, and that game is set to go ahead as planned with no pre-cautions needed.

There may also be some confusion surrounding Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester on the Saturday, which also takes place at White Hart Lane in London.

In the games that take place in London, there could still be postponements or of course the reverse of the fixtures.

Spurs would have to face Leicester at the King Power, and Liverpool would gain home advantage against Chelsea for Graham Potter's first game in charge.

The Premier League though, looks definitely set to continue.

