Premier League Legend Makes Harry Kane Prediction If Striker Leaves Tottenham For Man City This Summer

In a recent exclusive conversation with popular YouTube channel UMM, former England striker Alan Shearer spoke highly of Harry Kane and believes at Manchester City, he will break his goal scoring record.

Speaking on the subject of Harry Kane possibly breaking his Premier League goalscoring record, as well as the England squad and various other topics, in an interview with UMM, Shearer explained, "Do I think he will do it? He probably will do. I've had it for 20-odd years so it will go one day, and if it goes then why not go to him, he's a nice guy."

There have been rumours swirling for months of Pep Guardiola's interest in signing a new striker this summer, with Sergio Agüero leaving the club on a free transfer to join FC Barcelona.

Some reports state that Manchester City have already put in a bid for Harry Kane of £100 million, despite Tottenham Hotspur owner Daniel Levy valuing the player £50 million higher.

While other reports state that the club are willing to wait another season if they can't sign a player for the right price.

Alan Shearer's top flight scoring record stands at 260 goals, while Harry Kane presently has 166.

The 50 year-old retired striker went on to say, "He'll absolutely obliterate [the record] if he goes to City, in three or four years."

Over the last five seasons Kane has averaged 23.4 Premier League goals, and has increased his scoring numbers every year for the last three years, despite suffering from several injuries over the course of that time.

At his current rate, the England captain would just about equal Shearer's record in four years.

Presumably, Shearer thinks that if Kane were able to link-up with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, and compatriot Raheem Sterling every week, he'd increase his goal tally so much that he wouldn't just surpass his record, but indeed "obliterate" it.

