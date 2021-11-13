Premier League Looking to 'Heighten Restrictions' on Spending - Man City and Newcastle the Most Affected

The Premier League are expected to agree tighter restrictions on how staff are paid later this month.

This season's takeover of Newcastle United has led to a clamour from many other Premier League clubs to reassess league-wide regulations on spending amidst fears that UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules are not doing enough.

Manchester City were investigated in 2020 for alleged breaches of UEFA FFP laws, leading to a two-year ban from the Champions League.

This ban, though, was overturned after it was revealed that the alleged offences were time-barred, prompting many to declare that the regulations were not strict enough.

Now the Premier League is looking to heighten its own internal restrictions on spending, with the change set to be agreed this month, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

The new rules will specifically ensure that any player or staff payments from parties related to a club must be declared to the Premier League by the club concerned.

They will also be taken into account when calculating finances to ensure accordance with league rulings.

With Newcastle already indicating that they intend to set up a worldwide network of clubs, just as the City Football Group have done since the takeover of Manchester City, these new regulations are thought to be a direct response to Newcastle's sale and an effort to ensure that 'feeder clubs' are not used to pay Premier League staff.

City are among the clubs that could be most severely affected by the new rules, with some sides fearing a repeat of the alleged contract that saw former boss Roberto Mancini paid an additional salary by another club owned by Sheikh Mansour.

Of course, City have more of these so-called 'feeder clubs' than any other English side, as the City Football Group owns ten football teams across the world and has relationships with many more.

Both Manchester City and Newcastle were believed to initially be opposed to the introduction of these new regulations, but they have reportedly accepted that the change is 'inevitable'.

