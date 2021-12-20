Skip to main content
    December 20, 2021
    Premier League Make Major Decision on Festive Fixtures Amid Covid-19 Chaos

    The Premier League have made a significant decision on the immediate future of the festive fixture schedule, amid growing concerns over the impact of Covid-19.
    The meeting, which was held via Zoom on Monday afternoon, pulled together all 20 clubs from England's top-flight to discuss the best way of continuing amid chaos due to Covid-19 outbreaks at a number of clubs.

    The most recent gameweek over the weekend saw six out of the ten fixtures postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks in a number of Premier League clubs including the likes of Manchester United.

    While some clubs were able to play their respective matches, despite some cases of Covid-19 within their squads, there was growing frustration at Chelsea - who were forced to play despite a severely depleted squad due to the virus.

    However, during a meeting on Monday afternoon, it was clarified that the majority of Premier League clubs want to continue playing throughout the festive period despite a spate of recent postponements due to COVID-19 outbreaks - as reported by the Athletic.

    Further reporting from Mike Keegan of the Mail also outlines information directed to clubs from the Premier League, who have stated that 13 outfield players plus a goalkeeper is enough to avoid a match postponement.

    It is further highlighted that should that figure be less, then U21s who have first team experience for their respective teams HAVE to step in.

    For the current Premier League leaders Manchester City, they are now set to face two top-flight matches before the turn of the year, with a Boxing Day clash against Brendan Rodgers' Leicester before travelling south to take on Brentford.

