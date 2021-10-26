Premier League Manager Claims Chelsea Made to Look 'Ordinary' by Man City

Brighton manager Graham Potter has raved about Manchester City's early season performances, after losing to the Blues 4-1 at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's men put on a footballing clinic in the first 45 minutes on Saturday night, taking a 3-0 lead just 31 minutes in - and despite Brighton growing into the game and being the better team in the second half, City left as 4-1 winners.

Speaking after the match, Brighton boss Graham Potter heaped praise on the defending Premier League champions, pointing out City's impressive away performances against Chelsea and Liverpool in recent weeks.

"You've got to hold your hands up and say the opponent at 0-0 is a different opponent at 3-0," Potter said after the match on Saturday.

Graham Potter continued, "I watched City play at Chelsea and they made Chelsea look like an ordinary team - and these are the champions of Europe."

"They went to Anfield and, apart from Mo Salah, were fantastic. We can always do things better but you also have to credit the opponent for making things very very difficult for us."

The victory saw City remain in third place, two points behind Chelsea, and one point behind Liverpool as they look to defend their Premier League crown for the second time in the Pep Guardiola era.

Yet, after the scintillating victory at the Amex, City will shift their focus to the Carabao Cup, in which they will head to London for a round of 16 clash with West Ham on Wednesday.

