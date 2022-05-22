Skip to main content

Premier League Manager Outlines Why 'Specialist' Kevin De Bruyne is the Best Midfielder in the World

Steven Gerrard described Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne as an 'absolute specialist' and discussed why he considers him as the best midfielder in the world ahead of Aston Villa's visit to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

While there is no denying that he was far from his brilliant best at the start of the season due to a longstanding effect of previous injury problems, Kevin De Bruyne has recouped his form in emphatic fashion in the business end of the ongoing campaign.

The Belgian has been instrumental in the biggest of moments for Manchester City in the second half of the season, scoring clutch goals against each of Liverpool, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Manchester United.

Sitting only behind forwards Mohamed Salah, Son Heung-min, Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane in the Premier League top scorers’ chart, De Bruyne’s 15-goal season has been a major reason for City being in pole position to lift the retain their league title this term.

The 30-year-old's sensational displays have this week been appreciated by Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard, whose side stand in the way of City’s fourth title triumph in the last five seasons - as the former Liverpool skipper explained why he considers De Bruyne as the best midfielder in the world.

Kevin De Bruyne is an absolute specialist, an absolute specialist midfielder," he said in an interview with Rio Ferdinand for FIVE Magazine’s official YouTube channel.

"I see bits of all the top midfielders I played against in him (De Bruyne), I think he's a combination of them all, I think he's top."

The Liverpool legend ranked the former Wolfsburg man amongst seven of the best midfielders in the world in his personal opinion — which included Rodri, Mason Mount, Jude Bellingham, Mateo Kovacic and Fabinho.

However, it comes as no surprise to see the former England international rate the Manchester City talisman as highly as he does, considering several fans have noticed a similarity in both midfielders from the past and the present's all-encompassing styles of play.

Manchester City fans will hope that the best version of De Bruyne is on display to give Gerrard’s Aston Villa side nightmares on Sunday, with the playmaker on the brink of guiding his side to yet another league title under Pep Guardiola.

