Premier League Meeting At 11am To Determine Faith Of Weekend's Fixtures

There will be a Premier League meeting at 11am (BST) today to determine whether the weekend's games will go ahead.

All PL2 games have already been cancelled today, and the EFL also called a stop to all the fixtures they had scheduled for Friday.

The decision expected to be made is that the games are called off as a mark of respect.

Richard Masters

A decision is expected after 11am by the Premier League.

Richard Masters has told the clubs that the governments guidance is not clear on what they should do, and it will ultimately be a decision made between the Premier League on what is right.

The decision now lies on them, and whether they think it is appropriate to allow the games to continue this weekend, or cancel them as a mark of respect.

As mentioned before, the EFL have called off all the games they had scheduled for today, and the PL2 development programme have also called off all the games they had planned for today.

The thought process around is that the games will be called off, but it then leaves a tough task on the hands of the Premier League in order to fit them back into the schedule.

The calendar was tight already with the upcoming World Cup, and now it's set to become even worse.

