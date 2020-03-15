Premier League considering shortened 2020/21 season to finish current campaign

The Premier League are investigating the possibility of extending the current campaign from July to September and shortening next season, according to the Independent.

This has followed preliminary discussions on Friday, as the PL attempted to resolve the issues that the current postponement will cause in the long term.

Given that any extension to the delay may mean the season being unable to finish, clubs are wary of the financial hit this may cause and are keen to avoid further cancellations.

In response to these concerns, the most acceptable solution so far appears to be finishing the current season between July and September, before shortening the 2020/21 campaign.

One major stumbling block to this proposal may be UEFA’s upcoming meeting on Tuesday, where they hope to bring the whole of Europe back into one schedule. Should this happen, it seems unlikely that the plan will be able to go ahead.

It is also unclear how such a strategy would factor in problems of player welfare and contracts expiring on July 1st. With Manchester City already facing an existing backlog of fixtures, it remains to be seen whether the domestic season can be saved from cancellation.

-----

