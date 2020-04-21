City Xtra
Premier League sides explore options should players be quarantined when training resumes

Matt Astbury

Premier League teams are pursuing plans to safely house players, and are exploring options should players be quarantined when training resumes, according to the Mail. 

Ideas under consideration by top-flight clubs include the use of existing facilities at training grounds, installing temporary accommodation or booking entire hotels. All 20 Premier League clubs are looking into various options as an additional measure to protect players from contracting coronavirus.

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Manchester City are one of a few Premier League clubs with accommodation already available - with the City Football Academy featuring four-star bedrooms for academy players, situated on the third floor of the main building at the training facility.

Former Manchester City right back Pablo Zabaleta was so impressed by £200 million Etihad Campus facilities, that he stated: 'I'd rather be here than my house!'.

