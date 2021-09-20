Premier League Top Six Forecasted by Statistical Model: Featuring Man City, Man United, Liverpool, and Chelsea

A statistical model has forecasted the position in which Manchester City and other top Premier League clubs will finish at the conclusion of the current top-flight campaign.

The CIES Football Observatory have forecasted the final standings of the 2021/22 season and using a statistical model, have predicted what Manchester City’s final league position will be at the end of the current campaign.

Along with the publication of the forecast, the organisation have stated that the model that produces the standings includes "the players’ experience, transfer fee investments to assemble squads, as well as each team’s performance in the last 365 days”.

And as Pep Guardiola’s side won the Premier League title last season somewhat unchallenged by the opposition that presented themselves across the course of the campaign, the latter will likely be a major factor in the results.

In conjunction with forecasting the winners of the Premier League, the CIES Football Observatory has also forecast the winners of Europe’s other top leagues, and Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain have been forecast to each win their respective divisions.

According to the forecast published by the CIES Football Observatory, Manchester City will once again finish the season in first place, meaning that the Sky Blues will have lifted the title for the fourth occasion in the previous five seasons.

Additionally, the forecast anticipates Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea – in that order – to make up the remainder of the top four, whilst Newcastle United, Watford and Norwich City are expected to finish the season in the relegation zone.

Pep Guardiola’s side have endured a mixed start to the campaign as the reigning champions have already dropped five points in their opening five fixtures and are currently placed fifth behind Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Brighton.

However, despite Manchester City’s concerning start to the season, the reigning champions are currently the bookies’ favourites to win the Premier League title once again.

However, that could be impacted when the Sky Blues face off against Chelsea next weekend, in a bumper clash at Stamford Bridge in the early Saturday kick-off slot.

