Premier League Trio Interested in Manchester City’s James McAtee - Four Additional Clubs Keen on Loan Switch

Manchester City academy star James McAtee is being eyed by the likes of Brighton, Aston Villa and Leicester City on a potential loan move till the end of the campaign, according to a new report.

While Pep Guardiola has admitted previously that Manchester City are highly unlikely to announce any fresh incomings in January despite the ongoing speculation around the imminent arrival of Julian Alvarez, the Sky Blues could still send a few academy youngsters on loan till the summer.

Cole Palmer, 19, has been reported as being part of Guardiola's plans for the remainder of the campaign, though it has been mentioned that Manchester City could send James McAtee on loan to help progress his development at a club similar in style of play.

McAtee, who made his Premier League debut in Manchester City's 3-0 win over Everton in November, is yet to commit his long-term future to the club, who have rejected a number of offers for the 19-year-old since last summer.

According to The Daily Mail, Brighton, Aston Villa and Leicester City are all keen on the Salford-born teenager, with Championship quartet Bournemouth, QPR, Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City are also interested in securing a loan deal for the Manchester City star.

It was reported recently that Manchester City are yet to make a decision on whether McAtee will be allowed to leave on loan for the rest of the season, with there currently no guarantee that the attacking midfielder would stay put until the summer.

Southampton have been linked with a move for the attacking midfielder in January, but sources in the north-west have since played down the possibility of McAtee swapping Manchester City for the Saints on loan midway through the campaign.

It remains to be seen what the coming week holds for McAtee's future at the Etihad Stadium in the short-term, with discussions with his boyhood club over his future reported to have been held last week.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra