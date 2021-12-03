Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Preparations Made for Pep Guardiola's Next Club Following Eventual Man City Departure

    Pep Guardiola could be set to make a surprising next step in his managerial career, once his spell at Manchester City eventually comes to an end in the not too distant future.
    Author:

    The former Barcelona manager is currently in the middle of his sixth season at Manchester City, making him the reigning Premier League champions' longest-serving manager since club legend Joe Mercer.

    The Catalan's current contract is due to expire at the end of the 2022/23 season, which would complete a seven-year tenure at Manchester City if he opts not to sign a new deal. 

    Naturally, speculation over Pep Guardiola's potential next destination is a regular topic among football fans, with many suggesting that he will go on to manage a national team.

    But according to a new report from 90min, arrangements have already been made for the Barcelona icon to stay within the City Football Group when he leaves Manchester - taking up the managerial position at New York City.

    The MLS club have already been managed by former Manchester City player Patrick Vieira and Domènec Torrent - Guardiola's former right-hand man. Global stars such as Frank Lampard, Andrea Pirlo and David Villa have all played for the club since its inaugural 2015 season. 

    Read More

    Guardiola, though, would surely be the crown jewel in the club's short history if he were to be appointed.

    The report states that Pep Guardiola intends to leave the Etihad Stadium after his contract expires in 2023 and take up the head coach position in New York, having already planned the move with Manchester City bosses. 

    After he left Barcelona in 2012, Guardiola spent a year living in New York City with his family. It was during that period that Manchester City were among the clubs trying to persuade the coach to make them his next team. 

    While they ultimately had to wait three more years when Guardiola coached Bayern Muich, the manager recently backed a CFG-funded project to build more football pitches in the Big Apple, so it's perhaps fair to say that his time in the city has left him with fond memories.

    It would certainly be fascinating to see Pep Guardiola coaching in the United States, and plenty of football fans could finally get some answers as to how he would fare with a cheaply-assembled squad. 

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    sipa_26393392
    News

    Preparations Made for Pep Guardiola's Next Club Following Eventual Man City Departure

    30 seconds ago
    imago1008325143h
    Match Coverage

    Aymeric Laporte Closing in on Landmark, Eye-Opening Gabriel Jesus Stat Revealed – Watford vs Man City Stat Preview (Premier League)

    1 hour ago
    imago1008333391h
    Match Coverage

    Watford vs Man City (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

    3 hours ago
    imago1007679610h
    Match Coverage

    The Latest on Ilkay Gundogan, Kyle Walker, Adam Masina and Complete Team and Injury News Ahead of Watford vs Man City (Premier League)

    3 hours ago
    Vlahovic cold cover
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Emerge As Favourites to Sign Serie A Striker - Club Could 'Shower Millions' to Complete January Deal

    4 hours ago
    sipa_35723211
    Match Coverage

    Phil Foden to Start in Front Three, Aymeric Laporte to Replace Nathan Ake - Predicted Team: Watford vs Man City (Premier League)

    4 hours ago
    Coutinho
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Reject Opportunity to Include Barcelona Outcast in Package Deal for Ferran Torres

    6 hours ago
    sipa_34316827
    News

    "I Admire This Type Of Person" - Pep Guardiola Heaps Praise on Premier League Manager Prior to Meeting

    7 hours ago