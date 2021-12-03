Preparations Made for Pep Guardiola's Next Club Following Eventual Man City Departure

Pep Guardiola could be set to make a surprising next step in his managerial career, once his spell at Manchester City eventually comes to an end in the not too distant future.

The former Barcelona manager is currently in the middle of his sixth season at Manchester City, making him the reigning Premier League champions' longest-serving manager since club legend Joe Mercer.

The Catalan's current contract is due to expire at the end of the 2022/23 season, which would complete a seven-year tenure at Manchester City if he opts not to sign a new deal.

Naturally, speculation over Pep Guardiola's potential next destination is a regular topic among football fans, with many suggesting that he will go on to manage a national team.

But according to a new report from 90min, arrangements have already been made for the Barcelona icon to stay within the City Football Group when he leaves Manchester - taking up the managerial position at New York City.

The MLS club have already been managed by former Manchester City player Patrick Vieira and Domènec Torrent - Guardiola's former right-hand man. Global stars such as Frank Lampard, Andrea Pirlo and David Villa have all played for the club since its inaugural 2015 season.

Guardiola, though, would surely be the crown jewel in the club's short history if he were to be appointed.

The report states that Pep Guardiola intends to leave the Etihad Stadium after his contract expires in 2023 and take up the head coach position in New York, having already planned the move with Manchester City bosses.

After he left Barcelona in 2012, Guardiola spent a year living in New York City with his family. It was during that period that Manchester City were among the clubs trying to persuade the coach to make them his next team.

While they ultimately had to wait three more years when Guardiola coached Bayern Muich, the manager recently backed a CFG-funded project to build more football pitches in the Big Apple, so it's perhaps fair to say that his time in the city has left him with fond memories.

It would certainly be fascinating to see Pep Guardiola coaching in the United States, and plenty of football fans could finally get some answers as to how he would fare with a cheaply-assembled squad.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra