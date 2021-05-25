"Prepare It, Dream It, Think It And Live It." - Pep Guardiola Previews The Champions League Final

Pep Guardiola has spoke to Fred Caldeira of TNT Brazil ahead of this weekend's Champions League final against Chelsea on numerous topics including the game itself, his team selection and Fernandinho.

The Catalan has been in this position before of course - twice in fact with his boyhood club Barcelona.

But it's not something Manchester City have been a part of before and Pep Guardiola was first asked how it feels to reach the final.

"From what I remember the Champions League final a decade ago, I played my last one, the most beautiful are the 10 days before the game. Prepare it, dream it, think it and live it. We won the Premier League to make it even more meaningful."

READ MORE: An exclusive look into Man City's 2021/2022 kits

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola's teary response when discussing Sergio Aguero

With only Ilkay Gundogan in the current squad having experienced a Champions League final before, Pep Guardiola has saw that everyone in training is working even harder to even feature for even a short period of time.

"Everyone wants to play even for 20 minutes. But now I think we have to, from my experience, we have to prepare as if it were for a Premier League game, without much more pressure and tension, since this final alone has all that huge expectation."

"The players want to perform well and they want to win. The preparation will be normal, let's focus on two or three things that we think we have to do, travel to Portugal, eat well, have a dinner well, rest well and get to the game as relaxed as possible."

READ MORE: 2021/2022 Man City home kit leaked on PUMA website

READ MORE: Harry Kane to Man City for £100M+ labelled 'real possibility'

One player that seems a certainty to start is club captain Fernandinho, who is reportedly close to extending his stay at the Etihad Stadium for one year longer.

Pep Guardiola was beaming with praise for the Brazilian.

"It has been a very special year for him and for me, I already saw him as a great person, but this year he was ten times bigger. When he was on the field he did well and when he didn't play he helped us, helped and helped," Guardiola began by saying.

"That's what the captains have to do, think about the team, before their own interests because they have responsibilities, because they were chosen by the team and the commission."

"It was impeccable. That's why he played so well when he was on the pitch, that's why he gave us so much this year and I hope he gives us more."

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra