"Pressure is Nice" - Bernardo Silva Confident of Managing Champions League Expectations in Atletico Madrid Tie

Bernardo Silva believes Manchester City are ready to embrace the pressure of embarking on another Champions League campaign as one of the tournament favourites despite their successive setbacks in Europe under Pep Guardiola.

The focus switches to the Champions League for the Premier League champions on Tuesday evening as Manchester City welcome Atletico Madrid to the Etihad Stadium for the first-leg of their quarter-final tie after seeing off Sporting Lisbon with an aggregate score of 5-0 over two legs in the Round of 16.

City midfielder Bernardo Silva, who was rested at the weekend ahead of the midweel meeting with Atletico Madrid, believes that the Blues' label as favourites to win the Champions League this season is no guarantee of success.

IMAGO / Sportimage Silva and his teammates have been in the latter stages of Europe's elite club competition before, in the spring with only a handful of victories needed to secure the club's first ever Champions League crown - and is no secret that they have fallen short at some point on the road every time under Pep Guardiola. IMAGO / AFLOSPORT Previewing his side's Champions League quarter-final first-leg tie with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday evening, the Portugal international provided his thoughts on whether the Premier League champions are indeed the true tournament favourites. "It's difficult to say who are the favourites in this competition. Look at the last few years; we were favourites against Chelsea (in 2021) and we lost," Silva said. IMAGO / Sportimage "We were favourites against Tottenham and we lost. When we played against Lyon, we were beaten. It's not easy. They (Atletico Madrid) are a team that is so used to playing these types of games.

"They've been to two Champions League finals (2014 and 2016) in the last few years, they're always there in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, so I don't think there are any favourites in this game."

Despite repetitive Champions League setbacks since Guardiola's arrival to the Etihad Stadium, Silva believes that the squad will be relishing the pressure-packed situation in Europe.

Silva added: "I don't think it is anxiety but pressure. Pressure to win is nice because it means you're in a great club fighting for everything.

"It is pressure that we want because we want to win those competitions. Atletico (Madrid) are a great side also, I'm sure they have that same thing.

"There is lots of pressure from the fans to continue to win. They (Atletico) are the champions of Spain and they also have to do well in the Champions League.

"There is lots of pressure on both sides but we are players used to this pressure and we will manage it really well."

