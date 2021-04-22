"Probably leaked this himself", "Come to City then!" - Many Man City fans react as details of conversation between transfer target and international coach are revealed

Many Manchester City fans have reacted in the same way, after details of a conversation between England manager Gareth Southgate and Aston Villa's Jack Grealish emerged in reports on Thursday night.

Many Manchester City fans have reacted in the same way, after details of a conversation between England manager Gareth Southgate and Aston Villa's Jack Grealish emerged in reports on Thursday night.

The pair were both in attendance at Villa Park on Wednesday night, as Pep Guardiola's side took on Villa in the Premier League - a game in which the visitors came out on top via a 2-1 victory and goals from Phil Foden and Rodrigo.

However, as well as the action on the pitch in the first-half especially, fans on social media reacted during the game as Sky cameras captured Gareth Southgate and Jack Grealish engaging in conversation at the half-time break.

Less than 24 hours after the game had come to an end, details of this conversation have now emerged in an exclusive report from the Mirror.

READ MORE: Fernandinho's demand to speak to media after Villa clash

READ MORE: The future of Ferran Soriano at Man City after ESL blunder

According to James Nursey, Jack Grealish and Gareth Southgate 'purred' about Manchester City's passing football in a half-time chat at Villa Park, with the pair sitting in close proximity in the stands.

While Grealish also brought his international coach up to speed on his injury, the Mirror claim that they also discussed the impressive first-half performance of Pep Guardiola's side - as they turned around Villa's opener inside 21 seconds before the half-time interval.

The Mirror claim that the performance 'really impressed' both men, who discussed the 'benefit of players seeing various different options for passes in seconds'.

Given the transfer rumours surrounding the Aston Villa captain and the Etihad club, it came as no surprise to see fans of Manchester City reacting in their numbers on social media when they were brought to the attention of the suggestions.

READ MORE: 'Caution' in potential transfer of Man City defender this summer

READ MORE: Political knock-on effects of Man City x ESL involvement?

The 25 year-old has been linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium for several months now, with Txiki Begiristain and Pep Guardiola claimed to be 'admirers' of the player.

Due to his long-term contractual agreement with the club, any move would surely fetch in excess of £70 million, while Villa themselves are believed to value their star man at £100 million.

This hasn't put off Manchester City fans in reading into the aforementioned reports, as they reacted on Twitter with a similar viewpoint:

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra