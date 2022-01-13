Promising Manchester City Duo Sign Long-Term Contracts at Etihad Stadium

Manchester City have announced that teenage duo Finley Burns and Shea Charles have both signed new long-term contracts at the club, keeping them at the Etihad Stadium until at least 2027.

Burns and Charles both played important roles in the City Football Academy's success last season, with the former part of the the Elite Development Squad crowned Premier League 2 Champions and the latter as part of the U18s side that won the Premier League North.

The teenagers have both signed new long-term contracts with the current Premier League Champions, with the pair penning deals at the Etihad Stadium until at least 2027.

Burns, who has become an integral part of Brian Barry-Murphy's defence this season, has made 13 Premier League 2 appearances and featured in five of the six UEFA Youth League matches which the EDS side played.

The 18 year-old also made his first-term debut earlier this season, with Burns starting in the Blues' Carabao Cup tie against Wycombe Wanderers in September - a match which City won 6-1, despite going 1-0 down after 22 minutes after a goal from Brandon Hanlen.

Midfielder Shea Charles has also signed a new deal until 2027 with the club, with the 18 year-old having been with the Manchester City academy for almost a decade, having started representing the club at Under 9s level.

Charles, who has been representing Northern Ireland at international level, has been handed a new deal despite only signing his first professional contract with the club in July.

The teenage pair's new deals, which will run through until June 2027, come ahead of Saturday's EDS Manchester Derby at the Academy Stadium in Premier League 2.

Burns and Charles' contracts have been announced during a busy week for the CFA, with Taylor Harwood-Bellis joining Stoke on loan and goalkeeper James Trafford having signed for Bolton Wanderers until the end of the campaign.

