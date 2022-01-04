Prospective £100M Southampton Takeover Set to Replicate Man City Ownership Strategy

Southampton’s potential new owner is claimed to be ‘replicating' the strategy undertaken by the hugely successful owners of Manchester City, according to a new report.

Ever since Manchester City’s much-publicised takeover in 2008, the club have cemented their position as a European superpower.

Winning five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, eight Carabao Cups, as well as reaching a Champions League final in just over a decade, City have reigned over English football since they were purchased by the Abu Dhabi United Group.

As per the information of Sky News, Southampton have struck a £100 million deal with Serbian-born cable television tycoon Dragan Solak - who is claimed to have a desire of ‘replicating' a strategy employed by the owners of Manchester City.

It is said that the entrepreneur is the man behind a new holding company, which will ‘examine offers’ for clubs in other ‘international leagues’ - much like the City Football Group, that holds stakes in teams based in Spain, India, USA, France, China, Uruguay, Belgium, Japan and Australia.

Solak has been believed to have invested a ‘chunk’ of his fortune in the 14th placed Premier League side - a story that comes after Newcastle United’s recent high-profile takeover.

The aforementioned strategy has seen clubs under the City Football Group name become hugely successful, such as New York City winning the MLS Cup, and Mumbai City emerging victorious in the 2020/21 Indian Super League as well as the League Winners Shield.

This step from the club has ensured their global reach increases, while giving opportunities to ex-players to join the clubs under their ownership.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra